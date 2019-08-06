Clearway Energy posts Q2 loss, cuts 2019 CAFD guidance
Aug. 06, 2019 12:33 PM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN)CWENBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Clearway Energy (CWEN -1.6%) slides after reporting a surprise Q2 loss and a 7.5% Y/Y drop in revenues to $284M while also cutting its full-year guidance for cash available for distribution.
- CWEN says Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $278M and CAFD of $68M were lower than a year ago primarily due to weaker renewable energy conditions and the June 5 fire at the 250-MW California Valley Solar Ranch park and the expiration of network upgrade reimbursements.
- The CVSR fire damaged some of the infrastructure needed by the power plant, but the solar park was fully operational again on July 1; CWEN estimates the full-year cash impact of the fire at ~$9M.
- CWEN also reduces its 2019 full-year CAFD guidance to $250M from $270M previously to account for the CVSR outage and YTD renewable resource performance; guidance assumes all CAFD related to the projects impacted by the PG&E bankruptcy is realized in 2019 and Mylan and Hawaii Solar Phase I achieve target commercial operational dates.