'Dumb money' in ETFs may really be the smart move - Bloomberg

Aug. 06, 2019 12:37 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Retail investors, sometimes referred to as "weak hands" or "dumb money," in the case of passive funds, have put cash into the market every month since Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016, ignoring trade spats, the Mueller investigation, and the like, writes Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas in an opinion piece.
- Retail investors tend to flock to low-cost ETFs, whereas traders and institutions tend to prioritize liquidity over cost.
- To illustrate the difference, Bloomberg Intellligence created two indexes to track flows for each group, comprised of ETFs focused on "risk-on" asset classes, such as U.S. and foreign stocks, non-defensive sectors, and junk bonds.
- It appears that during the Trump administration the "dumb money" is winning out by ignoring the drama and continuing to invest, Balchunas writes.
- The flows into ETFs used by traders have been volatile during the Trump era, while the flows into ETFs used by allocators -- i.e. retail investors -- have been steady and consistent.
- It may be time to retire the "dumb money" and "smart money" labels, or perhaps switch them around, Balchunas concludes.