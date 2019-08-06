Miragen down 20% ahead of Q2 report

Thinly traded nano cap Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN -19.8% ) slumps on almost triple normal volume ahead of its Q2 results to be released after the close tomorrow.

Topline data from a Phase 2 study of remlarsen for the prevention of keloid formation in patients with histories of keloid scars should be available in H2. Early-stage data on MRG-110 should be reported as well.

Topline data from a Phase 2 trial assessing lead candidate cobomersen in patients with a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma are not expected until H2 2020.

At the end of Q1, it had $51M in quick assets while operations consumed $11.8M during the quarter.