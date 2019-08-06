Global miners cut at Jefferies amid escalating U.S.-China tensions

Jefferies downgrades several miners and reduces its commodity price forecasts, seeing the U.S.-China trade war having a "significant impact" on the global demand for metals and further delaying a cyclical recovery.

The firm cuts Rio Tinto (RIO -1% ), BHP (BHP -0.8% ), Arch Coal (ARCH -2.4% ), Peabody Energy (BTU -2.5% ), Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF +6.3% ) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC -4.4% ) to Hold from Buy, citing the emergence of a number of negative catalysts including the escalation of trade wars, devaluation of the yuan and tightening measures in the Chinese property market.

Any measures to tighten lending for the real estate sector could have a major impact, as Chinese property markets account for ~15% of global demand for metals, Jefferies says.

"A slowdown in construction and a decline in Chinese manufacturing and exports due to trade wars would be significant negatives for metals' demand, even if fiscal/monetary stimulus leads to some recovery in the broader Chinese economy," the brokerage writes.