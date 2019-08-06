Louisiana-Pacific down 8% post Q2 results miss and weak margins

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX -8.1% ) reported Q2 revenue of $588M, a decline of 27.5% Y/Y. Sales by segments: Siding $238 (-34.3% Y/Y); OSB $199M (-48.6% Y/Y); EWP $107M (-5.03% Y/Y); South America $40M (-11.1% Y/Y); and others $5M (+66.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin fell by 1,892 bps to 13.3%; and operating margin fell by 2,260 bps to 3.9%.

Declines in OSB pricing in all North American operations had a negative impact on LP's operating results of $166M for the quarter.

Adj. EBITDA was $53M (-78.1% Y/Y); and margin declined by 2,083 bps to 9%.

SmartSide Strand sales increased 3% Y/Y. Overall OSB commodity price realization dropped 49% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $54M, compared to $237M a year ago.

Company increased the capacity of the revolving credit facility to $350M and extended the maturity date to June 28, 2024.

FY19 Guidance: Capex in range of $160M to $170M; and lowered SmartSide Strand sales growth target to 10% and its long-term growth target to 10%-12%.

