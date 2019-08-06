Paysign sheds a bear as BTIG sees stock close to `fairly valued'

Aug. 06, 2019 12:57 PM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)PAYSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to neutral from sell on the basis the stock is closer to "fairly valued" and its risk/reward proposition is much more balanced in the aftermath of an almost 37% decline since July 18.
  • Notes that management didn't change FY2019 revenue guidance of $38M-$40M on its earnings call today and sees H2 gross margin similar to Q2's 58.3%.
  • Management sees onboarding several new pharma copay programs; says Paysign Premier card -- a general purpose reloadable card -- is in testing phase and is expected to contribute materially to FY2019 operating performance.
  • SA's Quant Rating, at Neutral, agrees with Palmer; before this action Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 1 Sell).
