QEP Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $293.93M (-44.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QEP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.