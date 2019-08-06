ANGI Homeservices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)ANGIBy: SA News Team
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.19M (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.