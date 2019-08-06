ANGI Homeservices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)ANGIBy: SA News Team
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.19M (+19.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ANGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.