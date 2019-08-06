CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.66B (+34.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cvs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.