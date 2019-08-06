Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.25B (-9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, teva has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.