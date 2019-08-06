Denbury Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETDenbury Inc. (DEN)DENBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $331.52M (-14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DNR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.