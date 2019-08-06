Hecla Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.62M.

Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Hecla: Revolver Fixed, But Senior Notes Outstanding