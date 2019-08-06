Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)IONSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.31M (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ions has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.