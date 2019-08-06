Intercept Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)ICPTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.62 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.69M (+34.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, icpt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.