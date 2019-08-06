Goldman Sachs now sees three rate cuts this year

The investment bank no longer expects a trade deal with China before next year's presidential election and says the Fed has become increasingly responsive to trade tensions, global growth concerns, and bond market shifts.

Boosts expected total number of rate cuts this year to three from two previously, according to a revised outlook from economists led by Jan Hatzius at Goldman Sachs.

"In light of growing trade policy risks, market expectations for much deeper rate cuts, and in increase in global risk related to the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, we now expect a third 25-basis-point rate cut in October, for a total of 75 basis points of cuts," the economists wrote in a note.

The probablity of a 25-bp cut at the Fed's September meeting stands at 83.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, which is based on trading of federal funds rate futures; that increased from 70.8% yesterday and 54.2% a week ago.

The CME gauge puts the probability of another 25-bp cut in October at 63.8%, up from 29.0% a week ago.