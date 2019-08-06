ANI Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)ANIPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.2M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, anip has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.