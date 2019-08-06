Morgan Stanley sticks with bearish view on Avis Budget

Morgan Stanley weighs in on the earnings report turned in by Avis Budget (CAR -1.1% ).

"Overall, the beat in Americas was driven by lower depreciation costs which offset a miss across the board in the international segment and see this as a slightly positive / in-line result," notes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas and team keep an Underweight rating on Avis amid concerns that the auto cycle is at a top with record high used car pricing, driving lower depreciation costs for the rentals. The trend is called unsustainable in the long-run. The firm's bearish view on CAR runs counter to the sell-side average rating of Outperform.

