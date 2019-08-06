AMAG Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.88 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.72M (-38.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, amag has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.