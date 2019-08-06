Inogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.88M (+9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ingn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.