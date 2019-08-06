Arena Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.07 (-64.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91M (-27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, arna has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.