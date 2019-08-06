Dynavax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
- Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (+15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.24M (+559.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, dvax has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.