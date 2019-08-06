Rent-A-Center Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)RCIIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $642.86M (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, rcii has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.