Portola Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETPortola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)PTLABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.04 (+35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.42M (+533.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ptla has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.