ChemoCentryx down 16% after Q2 revenue miss

ChemoCentryx (CCXI -16.3% ) slumps after releasing less-than-expected Q2 results yesterday after the close.

Revenue was down 45% to $7.2M due to a higher proportion of avacopan-related costs related to budgeted costs incurred last year under its commercialization agreements with Vifor Pharma.

Net loss: ($15.2M); loss/share: ($0.26).

Topline data from the Phase 3 ADVOCATE study of avacopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis should be available in Q4.

Topline data from three other clinical trials, one for CCX140 (focal segmental glomerulosclerosis) and and two for avacopan (C3 glomerulopathy and hidradenitis suppurativa), should be available in 2020.

