Craft Brew Alliance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.36M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, brew has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.