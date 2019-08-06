Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+81.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $764.48M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.