Tucows Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81M (-0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tcx has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.