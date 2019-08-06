Darling Ingredients Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)DARBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $839.92M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, dar has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.