Ormat Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)ORABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.6M (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.