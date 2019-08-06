Fed can't react to day-to-day trade developments, Bullard says

“U.S. monetary policy cannot reasonably react to the day-to-day give-and-take of trade negotiations," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said at an event in Washington, DC, today.

Instead, the actions already taken need time to take effect, he explained.

“While additional policy action may be desirable, the long and variable lags in the effects of monetary policy suggest that the effects of previous actions are only now beginning to impact macroeconomic outcomes,” he said.

Bullard noted that the two-year Treasury was trading to yield 2.98% on Nov. 8 and 1.72% on Aug. 2, a decline of about 126 basis. “This is a very large change over this time frame,” he said, noting the outlook for shorter-term interest rates dropped because of FOMC actions.

FOMC actions have "changed the outlook for shorter-term interest rates considerably over the last nine months, ultimately providing more accommodation to the economy,” Bullard concludes.