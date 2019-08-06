Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
- Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $681.16M (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.