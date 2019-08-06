ForeScout Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (-155.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.22M (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, fsct has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.