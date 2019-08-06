New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)NYTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $439.2M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.