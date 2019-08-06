Assertio Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.05M (-6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, asrt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.