Amdocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dox has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.