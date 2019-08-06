Primerica Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $503.84M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, pri has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.