Radius Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.76 (+23.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.6M (+79.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rdus has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.