Quorum Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETQuorum Health Corporation (QHC)QHCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.01M (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, qhc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.