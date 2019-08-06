Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETCollegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)COLLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.77M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, coll has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.