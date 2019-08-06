Tivity Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.73M (+124.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tvty has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.