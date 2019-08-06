Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)MROBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.