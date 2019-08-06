Citigroup sees S&P 500 profit growth muted by trade effects

Citigroup chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich cut his earnings forecast for S&P 500 companies by $3.80 to $166.20 a share for this year.

For 2020, he trimmed his forecast by $4.25 per share, putting his target for next year's annual growth at 4.8%, less than half the Wall Street average.

The prolonged uncertainty of the U.S.-China trade battle that's likely to persist until the U.S. presidential elections next year will cloud the profit outlook that was already dimmed by a global slowdown.

"The overhang of a sluggish economy, trade war threats, and potential currency devaluation is likely to take a toll on 2H19 profits," he wrote in a note late Monday.

He's keeping his year-end target of 2,850 for the S&P 500.

