Sunoco LP Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.17B (-9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.