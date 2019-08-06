Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-28.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $653M (-1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NXST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.