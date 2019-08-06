Qurate A Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Qurate A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.11B (-3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QRTEA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.