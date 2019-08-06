Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)GDOTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.93M (+3.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
