Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)GDOTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.93M (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.