Jack In The Box Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)JACKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.44M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.