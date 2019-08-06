Jack In The Box Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)JACKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.44M (+17.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.