White House rate rhetoric continues
Aug. 06, 2019 2:13 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The president's chief trade advisor Peter Navarro calls on the Fed to bring "America in line with the rest of the world" by lowering interest rates as much as 100 basis points before year-end.
- Not so fast, says St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard. Solidly dovish for at least the last year, Bullard now argues rates are "in the right bracket, and the central bank can't be expected to ease in response to each "tit-for-tat" in the trade war.
- Meanwhile, the usually hawkish Jan Hatzius at Goldman Sachs is pessimistic on any sort of trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential election. He sees another 75 basis points of Fed rate cuts this year.