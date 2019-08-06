Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)CPABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $625.92M (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.