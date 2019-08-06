CAI International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2019
By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.8M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.